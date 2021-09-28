coronavirus

Sharks Fans Must be Vaccinated to Attend Games at SAP Center

San Jose's vaccine mandate applies to all people 12 and older going to preseason home opener

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks on Tuesday were preparing for their first game at SAP Center since the city's vaccine mandate for indoor venues took effect.

The Sharks will be playing host to the Los Angeles Kings in their preseason home opener at the Shark Tank at 7 p.m., with fans in attendance, and proof of vaccination is required for everyone 12 and older entering the building.

Proof of vaccination could be a CDC vaccination card, a digital record with a QR code or documentation from a doctor or health care provider. Negative COVID-19 tests will be accepted only for those with documented or religious exemptions to the vaccine, and those tests results must be within 72 hours of game time.

San Jose's proof of vaccination mandate applies to all city-owned venues holding events with 50 people or more in attendance, including venue staff.

Masks also are required inside SAP Center and may be removed only when eating and drinking.

During the last Sharks game at SAP Center with fans in attendance back in April capacity limits still were in effect.

