Shelter-in-Place Lifted After No Hazardous Materials Found in Oakley: Officials

By NBC Bay Area staff

A shelter-in-place order that was issued in Oakley Friday was lifted and firefighters said Saturday that there was no emergency.

There was a large scene in Oakley. Officials said Friday that there was a hazmat situation involving a train.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said Saturday that the incident started when a pressure venting system on one of the cars was turned on.

For some reason, that triggered the hazardous material response.

But everything on the car was working properly and there was no real hazardous material emergency.

