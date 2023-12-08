Shelter-in-place issued in Pleasant Hill neighborhood due to police activity

Pleasant Hill police have issued a shelter-in-place in the city's Sherman Acres neighborhood due to police activity.
Police issued the order at around 5:30 p.m. Friday and they have also closed traffic along nearby Monument Boulevard and Marcia Drive.
At this time, Pleasant Hill police have not release any information as to why they ordered a shelter-in-place.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
The area was the scene of an hours-long police standoff with a man after he shot his wife and barricaded himself Thursday night. The man involved in Thursday's incident is a retired Pittsburg police officer.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.