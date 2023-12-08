Shelter-in-place issued in Pleasant Hill neighborhood due to police activity

Pleasant Hill police have issued a shelter-in-place in the city's Sherman Acres neighborhood due to police activity.

Police issued the order at around 5:30 p.m. Friday and they have also closed traffic along nearby Monument Boulevard and Marcia Drive.

At this time, Pleasant Hill police have not release any information as to why they ordered a shelter-in-place.

The area was the scene of an hours-long police standoff with a man after he shot his wife and barricaded himself Thursday night. The man involved in Thursday's incident is a retired Pittsburg police officer.

12-8-23 at 5:30 pm Monument Blvd at I680 both directions and Marcia Dr is closed to all thru traffic. Please use alternate routes. Shelter in place issued for the Sherman Acres neighborhood due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/zejHgVmTBP — Pleasant Hill PD (@PHillPD) December 9, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.