Pleasant Hill

Shelter-in-place issued in Pleasant Hill neighborhood due to police activity

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pleasant Hill police have issued a shelter-in-place in the city's Sherman Acres neighborhood due to police activity.

Police issued the order at around 5:30 p.m. Friday and they have also closed traffic along nearby Monument Boulevard and Marcia Drive.

At this time, Pleasant Hill police have not release any information as to why they ordered a shelter-in-place.

The area was the scene of an hours-long police standoff with a man after he shot his wife and barricaded himself Thursday night. The man involved in Thursday's incident is a retired Pittsburg police officer.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Pleasant Hill
