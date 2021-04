Shock G, rapper and member of the legendary Oakland-based hip hop group Digital Underground has died at the age of 57, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that the rapper, whose real name was Gregory Jacobs was found dead in a Tampa area hotel room.

Jacobs and Digital Underground are best known for their 90s hit song "The Humpty Dance."

The group is also known for their collaborations with rapper Tupac Shakur including his hit "I Get Around."

