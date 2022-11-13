rohnert park

Police Arrest Woman After Shooting Inside Rohnert Park Sandwich Shop

A shooting inside a Rohnert Park restaurant Sunday evening left one person wounded, public safety officials said.

Officers responded at 5:55 p.m. to Sourdough and Co. at 6356 Commerce Blvd. where a 19-year-old Santa Rosa woman allegedly opened fire.

Injured was a 16-year-old Rohnert Park girl, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. She was taken to a hospital for injuries consistent with a bullet wound, public safety officials said.

The suspect was identified as Jade Cutrer, an employee of Sourdough and Co. Cutrer was arrested a short distance from the restaurant as she was fleeing allegedly.

Public safety officials said they don't know if Cutrer and the victim knew each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Kevin Escher at (707) 588-3542 and refer to case No. 22-4496.

