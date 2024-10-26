Shots fired near UC Berkeley, police say

Police are investigating reports of gunfire near UC Berkeley early Saturday morning.
The university's WarnMe alert updated that all scenes have been secured.
Haste/Telegraph, 2299 Bancroft Way, 2223 Fulton Ave, and 2200 University Ave were secure after shots were fired past midnight, Saturday, according to the alert sent out at 2:31 a.m.
There were no reported injuries at any of the scenes, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkeley Police at (510) 981-5900 and refer to case #24- 50120.
