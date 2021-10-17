Brentwood

Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Passenger in Brentwood

The incident happened at Concord Avenue and Bacchini Lane

By Bay City News

A 27-year-old Hayward woman lost her life early Sunday, when the car she was riding in went off the roadway in Brentwood and collided with a fence, police said.

Brentwood officers responded to a 1:40 a.m. report of a solo vehicle collision at Concord Avenue and Bacchini Lane.

The preliminary investigation found that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Concord Avenue left the roadway and collided with a wooden split-rail fence.

The female passenger in the vehicle died in the collision. Police are withholding her name pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is continuing into the cause of the collision and what factors may have contributed to it.

Police estimated that Concord Avenue will remain closed until about 9 a.m.

