San Jose

SJ Community Holds Memorial for Safeway Employee Killed in Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Jose community came together Friday to mourn the loss of a young man, shot and killed while working at a Safeway store.

Manuel "Manny" Huizar Cornejo, 24, was shot and killed during his overnight shift Sunday at the Safeway in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood.

The store closed early Friday so Cornejo’s co-workers could attend a memorial outside the store.

But it wasn't just family and co-workers in attendance, among those there was Cornejo’s middle school English teacher.

Last Wednesday, Cornejo's family told NBC Bay Area they're also planning to organize a peaceful march against gun violence.

No word yet on when that might take place.

