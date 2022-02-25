SJ Mayor Proposes Lifting Booster Requirement for Events at City-Owned Facilities

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo proposed Thursday that the city lift its requirement that people show proof they have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose if they intend to enter a city-owned facility.

Liccardo argued that the booster requirement, which has only been in place for roughly six weeks, served its purpose of reducing the risk of COVID-related hospitalizations during the region's winter surge.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will still be required under state guidelines for indoor events with more than 1,000 attendees and local guidelines for events at city-owned facilities.

"The booster mandate served its purpose during the omicron surge, by encouraging attendees and visitors in public buildings to protect themselves and each other during the period when our ICU's faced the greatest stress of rising hospitalizations," Liccardo said in a statement. "While this surge has run its course, we must remain vigilant about the next one."

The San Jose City Council unanimously approved the booster requirement last month for events of 50 or more people at city-owned facilities like the SAP Center and the San Jose Convention Center.

Liccardo first called for the requirement in December, along with a proposal requiring city employees to get a booster dose.

The City Council has yet to formally consider the latter proposal.