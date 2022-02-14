SJSU, SFSU Campuses Reopen for In-Person Classes

With the omicron surge waning, San Jose State and San Francisco State campuses on Monday are welcoming back students for in-person classes.

At SJSU, the interim president acknowledged that the situation is still fluid, so courses are designed to be about 40% virtual.

Students resumed classes online exclusively in late January, but with COVID-19 case counts and positivity rates dropping and high vaccination and booster rates on campus, SJSU Interim President Steve Perez says it’s time to find a way to live, learn and work with the thought that COVID will be with us for awhile.

"COVID-19 is with us for the foreseeable future," Perez wrote in a letter to the university community. "We know it will be different and difficult, but we can do it together. We know there is stress and anxiety for many as we return to in-person instruction with each of us having specific needs and concerns. We are here to support you and work to provide what you need."

The president of the associated student body says faculty got creative to reach students while they were off campus.

"I had access to amazing faculty, have to give them props," Anoop Kaur said. "We had online labs using AI technology while still providing high-quality education for us."

San Francisco State students also were returning to campus Monday. UC Berkeley, Santa Clara University and Cal State East Bay reopened in-person classes two weeks ago.

In preparation for Monday's return, San Jose State hosted vaccination clinics and COVID-19 testing last week.