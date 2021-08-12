Smoke, Air Pollution Could Contribute to COVID-19 Infection Rates: Study

A new study shows wildfire smoke or other air pollution may contribute to higher COVID-19 infection rates.

COVID-19 infections spiked during a spate of bad-air days caused by wildfire smoke in 2020, and an observational study by the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology found there was a correlation between particulate matter and positivity rates.

The study's authors say it shows that pollution makes people more susceptible to infection.

A reminder: people most affected by wildfire smoke are people with heart conditions, lung disease, children, elderly and people with respiratory conditions. Here are some tips to help:

Keep your home as smoke free as possible by keeping windows, doors closed, and running the air conditioner

If you have to head outside, use N95 masks or respirators if you’re in the sensitive groups

Change the air filters in your home more frequently.