Snow, Rain Ends in California, Another Storm Due by Midweek

Light snowfall lingered in the Sierra Nevada and some showers fell elsewhere in California on Monday as a storm that brought much-needed precipitation to the state during the weekend wrapped up.

Preliminary estimates indicated elevations of the Sierra above 6,500 feet (1,981 meters) received between 6 inches and 12 inches (15.2-30.4 centimeters) of snow, the National Weather Service said.

“The recent rains have been a welcomed sight,” the weather office for the San Francisco Bay Area wrote.

Just a few days ago many Bay Area stations were showing single-digit percent of normal rainfall since Oct. 1 but after the weekend rainfall those stations are now in the 20% to 30% range, the office said.

The departing system also brought generally very light amounts of rain to parts of Southern California, but up to a half-inch (12.7 centimeters) in San Luis Obispo County.

In the inland region of Southern California, all evacuation warnings were lifted Sunday for the area around a wildfire that erupted Sunday in Riverside County and grew to almost 2,000 acres (809 hectares). Containment lines were established around about a quarter of the burned area.

The next rain and snow chances return to California at midweek. The Bay Area weather office predicts a weak atmospheric river.

