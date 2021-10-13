Solano County to Reopen COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site in Vallejo

The Solano County Public Health Department will be reopening its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Vallejo to provide booster shots and to encourage more people get their first or second dose of the vaccine.

According to the county numbers, 67% of residents have been fully vaccinated, and 78% have received at least the first dose. By comparison, 82% of Contra Costa County residents are fully vaccinated and 87% received one shot; and in Alameda County, 79% of residents have had both shots, and 92% one shot.

Solano County is encouraging residents to get a booster shot, especially if they are immunocompromised, 65 or older or living in a long term care facility.

People are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot six months after they received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The mass vaccination clinic reopens Wednesday at the Solano County Fairgrounds and will remain open for the next eight weeks, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.