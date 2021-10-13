coronavirus

Solano County to Reopen COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site in Vallejo

By Bob Redell

NBC Bay Area

The Solano County Public Health Department will be reopening its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Vallejo to provide booster shots and to encourage more people get their first or second dose of the vaccine.

According to the county numbers, 67% of residents have been fully vaccinated, and 78% have received at least the first dose. By comparison, 82% of Contra Costa County residents are fully vaccinated and 87% received one shot; and in Alameda County, 79% of residents have had both shots, and 92% one shot.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

Solano County is encouraging residents to get a booster shot, especially if they are immunocompromised, 65 or older or living in a long term care facility.

Local

mask mandate 7 hours ago

Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Contra Costa County Resident Could be Gone by New Year's

Santa Clara County 19 hours ago

South Bay School District Resumes In-Person Learning After COVID-19 Outbreak

People are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot six months after they received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The mass vaccination clinic reopens Wednesday at the Solano County Fairgrounds and will remain open for the next eight weeks, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSolano CountyVallejomass vaccination site
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us