Sonoma Raceway Opens Campground to Wildfire Evacuees

Sonoma Raceway on Monday said it's opening up its 50 Acres campground to wildfire evacuees from Northern California, according to a post on its website.

The raceway's campground is able to house up to 2,000 campers during its major event weekends and has been made available for tent and RV campers in need of temporary shelter, raceway officials said.

The campground sits directly across from the raceway on Highway 121 and has not been affected by the fires, Sonoma Raceway said. All COVID-19 safety protocols, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing, are required for campers and evacuees.

Those seeking shelter at 50 Acres should enter the campground at Gate 6 on Highway 121, a quarter-mile north of Highway 37, the officials said. The raceway is partnering with United Site Services to offer basic services to campers during their stay.

RV water and sewage service will be available for purchase. The campground is dry with no hookups. Open-flame, open-pit campfires and charcoal barbecues are prohibited.

For more information, contact Sonoma Raceway at 800-870-7223 or by email at sonomaraceway@sonomaraceway.com.