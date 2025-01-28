South Bay businesses raise concerns over ICE deportations

After ICE agents were spotted in San Jose Sunday, there are heightened concern about mass deportations.

Immigration attorneys predict the hospitality industry, including restaurants, will be hit the hardest.

For some, the sight of ICE agents Sunday in an East San Jose shopping center parking lot prompted immediate reactions.

“Folks didn’t wanna go to work didn’t wanna get their shopping done. They were worried about their own safety and the safety of loved ones,” said Soccoro Manzano with the Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network.

Now, some are anticipating fearful undocumented immigrants working in Bay Area restaurants and hotels may not show up to work.

“I think the fear is real and we need to make the workers feel that in Santa Clara County They’re safe and they have accurate information to successfully do the work and the business that our residents need,” said Jean Cohen, Executive Officer with the South Bay Labor Council.

Bay area restaurants employ thousands of migrant employees. In a statement, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association said while it understands the concerns many have around mass deportation, it doesn’t want to speculate what might happen. They added that

“We do want to underscore that the immigrant community is of great importance to San Francisco’s culture and business community.”

Many businesses including the construction industry are now reaching out to immigration attorneys to learn what to do if ICE Agents show up.

“I think there are risks in the construction industry, as well as other businesses, including manufacturing where ICE can find larger undocumented populations,” said Nina Pels-Faszcza, Immigration Attorney.

That’s why immigration attorneys say it’s important for businesses to understand their rights and help employees do the same.

“Understanding, when to give consent and not give consent both as employers and employees in these times,” Pels-Faszcza said.

There are an estimated 134,000 undocumented immigrants living just in Santa Clara County.