ICE activity continues in San Jose, Rapid Response Network says

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were back on the streets of San Jose Monday, according to the Rapid Response Network in Santa Clara County.

The volunteer group responds to sightings of immigration agents to verify the enforcement activity. Verified activity on Sunday created a flurry of social media warnings and worries.

At La Placita Tropicana, a normally-bustling East San Jose shopping center, store owners say business has slowed quite a bit.

A man named Alejandro makes a living by changing windshield wipers and getting the film off of headlights in the parking lot of the shopping center, but he's noticing fewer customers these days. He fears the enforcement activity by immigration agents is causing people to stay home.

Inside Accesorios Flor, Jorge Rosales said customers are not coming in. It’s been like this since Election Day, he said, adding that ICE fears are taking a toll on his business.

At a house two blocks from the shopping center, a man who lives there but didn’t want to talk on camera said ICE agents were at the home on Sunday. He wouldn't say if they took anyone away.

Javier Santos lives across the street and saw the immigration agents. He said the family went inside their home and locked the doors out of fear. All they want to do, he said, is work.

The enforcement action sent city leaders into response mode on Sunday. Councilman Peter Ortiz, who is also a member of the Rapid Response Network, urged worried residents to stay indoors.

"I’m disgusted, but we knew this was going to happen," he said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He worries about the residual business impact as well.

"What Trump is doing, he’s not just impacting our residents who are undocumented," he said. "He’s impacting the whole ecosystem of communities like the east side."

In a statement, ICE said, "enforcement activity takes place around the clock however, ICE does not conduct raids or sweeps, nor does the agency operate roadblocks or checkpoints."

ICE also said it doesn't target non-citizens indiscriminately.

Alejandro said he’s looking over his shoulder every day, worried about ICE. But he said he has no choice. He has to work.