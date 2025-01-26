San Jose Mayor, councilmember confirm ICE activity in San Jose

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and Councilmember Peter Otriz confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were carrying out an operation on the east side of town on Sunday.

The Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network, a "community defense project protecting immigrant communities against deportation threats," also reported the activity on its respective platforms.

Mayor Matt Mahan said the San Jose Police Department was made aware of the "operations."

"SJPD does not assist with or participate in these operations in any way," Mahan said in a statement to NBC Bay Area. "I sincerely hope that ICE remains focused on enforcement actions related to violent and serious criminals harming our city, not neighbors who are contributing and law-abiding members of our community."

According to the RRN and San Jose Councilmember Peter Ortiz, agents in San Jose were in unmarked vehicles, including a black Dodge Durango, a grey Nissan Maxima and a white Nissan truck.

ICE agents were reported outside a residence on South White Road and Tully Road, per the RNN. Additionally, officers were reported to be at the Target on King and Story roads.

"[It] appears they were conducting operations to enforce separation orders, specifically targeting certain individuals," read the RNN's post on Facebook.

However, the RNN said its team did not observe any detentions.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Councilmember Ortiz also took to Instagram and alerted the community about the operation.

"Please share this information immediately and remind your loved ones to stay safe and indoors if possible," read his post. "This is an urgent matter. Let’s look out for one another and ensure our community stays informed."

Sunday's ICE enforcement comes days after agents arrested a man in San Francisco.

The agency said the man arrested is a Colombian citizen and is in the U.S. unlawfully. ICE added that the man has been convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to three years in prison.