San Jose

South Bay businesses impacted by northbound Highway 87 weekend closure

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

While the end goal is a smoother ride for northbound Highway 87, the weekend closure is creating some bumps for nearby businesses in the South Bay.

Crews with Caltrains continued to work to repave five miles of northbound Highway 87 in San Jose on Saturday.

Crews removed 300 tons of old asphalt an hour. But in order to complete a section of the $60 million project, Caltrans had to shut down a five-mile stretch of north bound 87 from Julian Street to Highway 85 all weekend.

The closure made it harder for customers to get to nearby businesses including L’roco Grill on Curtner Avenue. Restaurant owner Delmy Dubon says business on Saturday was down 50% compared to most Saturdays.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“By now, we would be so busy right now. But now, this is almost nothing, it would be so crazy right now if the highway was open,” she said.

San Jose Sep 22

Northbound Highway 87 in San Jose closes for this weekend

San Jose Sep 22

Northbound Hwy. 87 in San Jose to close for weekend construction work

Dubon added the closure didn’t just impact customers but also her employees. She said about 20 of them were late and some employees were delayed for about 45 minutes.

Caltrans recommends if anyone plans to drive in the South Bay Sunday, to bring your patience and plan ahead.

While northbound highway 87 will reopen early Monday morning, the project isn't over. Another weekend closure is coming our way, Oct. 20 when crews repave southbound Highway 87.

Marianne Favro has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us