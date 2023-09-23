South Bay businesses impacted by northbound Highway 87 weekend closure

While the end goal is a smoother ride for northbound Highway 87, the weekend closure is creating some bumps for nearby businesses in the South Bay.

Crews with Caltrains continued to work to repave five miles of northbound Highway 87 in San Jose on Saturday.

Crews removed 300 tons of old asphalt an hour. But in order to complete a section of the $60 million project, Caltrans had to shut down a five-mile stretch of north bound 87 from Julian Street to Highway 85 all weekend.

The closure made it harder for customers to get to nearby businesses including L’roco Grill on Curtner Avenue. Restaurant owner Delmy Dubon says business on Saturday was down 50% compared to most Saturdays.

“By now, we would be so busy right now. But now, this is almost nothing, it would be so crazy right now if the highway was open,” she said.

Dubon added the closure didn’t just impact customers but also her employees. She said about 20 of them were late and some employees were delayed for about 45 minutes.

Caltrans recommends if anyone plans to drive in the South Bay Sunday, to bring your patience and plan ahead.

While northbound highway 87 will reopen early Monday morning, the project isn't over. Another weekend closure is coming our way, Oct. 20 when crews repave southbound Highway 87.

Marianne Favro has more in the video above.