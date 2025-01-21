South Bay community raises concerns over President Trump's immigration executive orders

As President Donald Trump was formally taking the oath of office on Monday, a new effort to resist some of his agenda was getting underway in the South Bay.

Community leaders came together in San Jose Monday to show a united front against what they called Trump's attack against immigrants.

“These policies strip away the dignity and humanity of those who seek safety and opportunity in our country,” said Maritza Maldonado, Executive Director of Amigos de Guadalupe.

Alfredo Hernandez, who is attending Harvard University, said Trump’s policies take away opportunity.

“I’ve lived here all my life and I got involved years ago because of this pressing issue. Immigration strengthens this country,” he said. “And the rhetoric against our community needs to change. If the harmful rhetoric were true. I, myself wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t be at Harvard.”

The group said it’s not just immigrants from Mexico who will be impacted.

“Santa Clara County has always been a welcoming county,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Betty Duong. “My parents are recent immigrants but my community. The Vietnamese American refugee community, came here in the late 70’s when the rest of the world did not want us.”

Santa Clara County Undersheriff Dalia Rodriguez also pledged support.

“The only way that we will cooperate with ICE is if there’s a ‘criminal’ threat to our community or if there’s any type of criminal charges. But aside from that we will not be cooperating with ICE,” Rodriguez said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Other local leaders offered up hope to a group that sees the incoming administration as a threat.

“There is reason to be afraid but there is also reason to be hopeful. Santa Clara County ‘is the place where you want to be’ in these turbulent times,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg.

San Jose City councilmember Peter Ortiz said the city will make its stance for immigrants’ official with a resolution of support at the city council meeting on Feb. 4.

“The city has your back.” he said. “Our immigrant heritage is core to the identity of our entire population in this city.”