South Bay residents raise concerns over Regional Medical Center's decision to close trauma center

There’s growing concerns from South Bay residents over Regional Medical Center of San Jose’s decision to close its trauma center services in August.

NBC Bay Area first reported on the closure Wednesday night.

After Aug. 12, the closest hospitals with trauma units will be Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, located about 8 miles away or Stanford Hospital, which is about 27 miles away from Regional Medical Center.

The news is concerning many South Bay residents, including Carlos of San Jose.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“It’s bad because in a life-or-death situation, you gotta travel really far and you might not make it,” he said.

In addition to the trauma center, Regional Medical Center said it will also no longer be able to provide STEMI or comprehensive stroke services.

The hospital said the number of patients going into its trauma center has dropped over the last several years, but more patients are going into the Emergency Room.

In a statement, the hospital said the need for their emergency services has grown beyond their current capacity. They added that they will invest $10 million this year to expand their emergency department, increasing capacity to 63 beds from 43.

As word spread of the changes planned for Regional Medical Center, there are more concerns are being raised.

Dr. Renee Hsia at UCSF has spent close to 20 years documenting what happens when emergency services like trauma centers close.

“We show that when a trauma center closes and there’s an increase in driving distance, there’s a 21% increase in death rates. And that’s not an increase that goes away,” she said. “I’ve worked in the ERs in both Santa Clara Valley and Stanford and I know these aren't hospitals with excess capacities. We know that when you have to drive further, minutes can mean life or death.”

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan also reacted to the news on Thursday.

“The fact that Eastside San Jose will have to travel farther to get to a trauma center is concerning,” he said.

Regional Medical Center of San Jose said it would close its trauma unit this year, saying it isn't being used enough to keep it open. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Dr. Renee Hsia of UCSF about the impact that can have on the community.