1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Morgan Hill

A 35-year-old man died and another person was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash involving multiple vehicles near Morgan Hill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m., when a 2018 Honda was headed south on Monterey Road in the fast lane approaching Live Oak Avenue.

The Honda didn't stop for a red light at the intersection and crashed into a semi-truck that had been headed east on Live Oak, the CHP said.

The impact forced the Honda to veer into northbound lanes on Monterey Road, resulting in a head-on collision with a 1993 Jeep. That crash caused both vehicles to overturn and scattered debris that hit another car, a 2016 Ford.

The man driving the Honda and a 47-year-old man driving the Jeep were both hospitalized with major injuries.

The Honda's driver, a Morgan Hill resident, died at the hospital, the CHP said. His name was not released.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to have factored in the crash.