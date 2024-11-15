Santa Clara County

1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Morgan Hill

By Bay City News

File image.
NBC

A 35-year-old man died and another person was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash involving multiple vehicles near Morgan Hill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m., when a 2018 Honda was headed south on Monterey Road in the fast lane approaching Live Oak Avenue.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Honda didn't stop for a red light at the intersection and crashed into a semi-truck that had been headed east on Live Oak, the CHP said.

The impact forced the Honda to veer into northbound lanes on Monterey Road, resulting in a head-on collision with a 1993 Jeep. That crash caused both vehicles to overturn and scattered debris that hit another car, a 2016 Ford.

The man driving the Honda and a 47-year-old man driving the Jeep were both hospitalized with major injuries.

The Honda's driver, a Morgan Hill resident, died at the hospital, the CHP said. His name was not released.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to have factored in the crash.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us