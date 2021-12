Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in San Jose.

The collision was reported at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in the area of Senter Road and Burke Street.

A person was transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased, according to police. The other drive stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Northbound Senter Road is shut down in the area while police investigate.

No other information was immediately available.