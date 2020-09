San Jose police are at the scene of a solo-vehicle crash that left one dead Thursday evening.

The incident was reported on Airport Boulevard near Coleman Avenue, police said.

We are currently at the scene of a traffic fatality on Airport Blvd near Coleman Ave. Solo vehicle, one occupant. Media Advisory forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/1VV77DCU9g — SJPD PIO (@SJPDPIO) September 18, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.