1 Killed, Another Injured in Shooting at Sunnyvale House Party

Police are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a shooting Saturday night at a house party in Sunnyvale.

Before the shooting, officers had responded about 10:20 p.m. to reports of loud music at the home in the 1400 block of Navarro Drive. They found 150 to 200 people, many aged 16 to 19 years old, Sunnyvale police said.

While the officers were waiting for additional resources and trying to identify the home's owner, they heard shots fired, police said.

Two victims, both adults, were found with gunshot wounds and the officers started emergency medical treatment.

The victims were taken to a hospital in San Jose, where one died. The second victim is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive, police said Sunday.

Police did not release the name of the person who died or a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Corrine Abernathy at (408) 730-7134.