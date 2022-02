Two juveniles suffered minor injuries after a tree fell Tuesday in San Jose, firefighters said

Firefighters said the large tree at Los Paseos Park fell due to high winds in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Crews on-scene at Los Paseos Park on the 100 block of Avenida Grande. 2 Juveniles transported w/minor injuries after large tree falls in high winds TOC 1340 pic.twitter.com/uLCS4noJ7a — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 1, 2022

