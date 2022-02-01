bay area weather

Wind Watch Upgraded to High Wind Advisory for Much of Bay Area

Strongest gusts are expected in the North Bay and East Bay, weather service says

By Bay City News

South Bay Gusty Winds
NBC 7 San Diego

The wind will blow even harder than first forecast, according to an update early Tuesday from the National Weather Service.

What started as a high wind watch early Monday became a more serious wind advisory later that day as the forecast shifted to even stronger winds than initially anticipated. That second forecast included northerly winds of 15 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 60 mph.

At 3:42 a.m. Tuesday morning, forecasters issued a revision of Monday afternoon's wind advisory to warn of wind gusts of 70 mph at elevations above 2,500 feet in the North and East Bay. They also adjusted the wind speed projection slightly to 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 60 mph at elevations below 1,000 feet on the San Francisco peninsula, the East Bay and Santa Cruz County.

The warning also advised the public to secure patio umbrellas and brace for powerful wind gusts that could bring power outages and downed tree limbs.

