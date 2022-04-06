Palo Alto

3 Arrested in Stanford Shopping Center Robbery

Three juvenile passengers were found in the car the suspects attempted to fled in

By NBC Bay Area staff

Three women were arrested following a robbery at the Stanford Shopping Center Tuesday night, according to police.

Alexis Quiroz, Salena Quiroz and Leah Perez, all of Sacramento, were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

From left to right, Leah Perez, Salena Quiroz and Alexis Quiroz. (Photos courtesy of Palo Alto Police Department.)

The robbery took place at around 7:30 p.m. when an officer at Macy's tried to stop the three women leaving the store with unpaid merchandise.

When the officer confronted the women, they refused and one of them attempted to spray him with pepper spray. At the same time, the other two women punched him in his face and head, according to a statement.

The three women fled in a vehicle which was later seen leaving the shopping center. Authorities were able to detain the three suspects and found three juvenile passengers inside the vehicle ranging from 7 months to 17 years of age.

A cannister of pepper spray and stolen clothing were found in the vehicle, too.

All three suspects were booked for felony charges of robbery and conspiracy.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

