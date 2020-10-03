3 Clean Air Centers Open in San Jose to Avoid Unhealthy Air

Three clean air centers will be open Saturday and Sunday in San Jose for community members to avoid the unhealthy air, city officials said.

The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Open will be the Camden Community Center at 3369 Union Ave., the Vietnamese-American Cultural Center at 2072 Lucretia Ave. and the Joyce Ellington Branch Library at 491 E. Empire St. Water, free Wi-Fi, power to charge electronics and socially-distance seating will be available, according to city officials.

Another day of hot temps and hazy skies inland with valleys into the 90s and 70s and 80s bayside as well. Main issue of concern will once again be air quality where unhealthy to locally very unhealthy air quality is likely for the North Bay, inland East Bay and portions of the South Bay. Slightly cooler temperatures and building sea breeze should improve some air quality issues for Sunday however a Spare the Air alert remains in effect through Tuesday. We're hopeful a pattern shift advertised for later next week may bring us a chance for some rain along with cooler temperatures. Stay tuned.

Face coverings are required as is a brief health screening.