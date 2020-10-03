Air Quality

3 Clean Air Centers Open in San Jose to Avoid Unhealthy Air

The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

By Bay City News

Three clean air centers will be open Saturday and Sunday in San Jose for community members to avoid the unhealthy air, city officials said.

The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Open will be the Camden Community Center at 3369 Union Ave., the Vietnamese-American Cultural Center at 2072 Lucretia Ave. and the Joyce Ellington Branch Library at 491 E. Empire St. Water, free Wi-Fi, power to charge electronics and socially-distance seating will be available, according to city officials.

Another day of hot temps and hazy skies inland with valleys into the 90s and 70s and 80s bayside as well. Main issue of concern will once again be air quality where unhealthy to locally very unhealthy air quality is likely for the North Bay, inland East Bay and portions of the South Bay. Slightly cooler temperatures and building sea breeze should improve some air quality issues for Sunday however a Spare the Air alert remains in effect through Tuesday. We're hopeful a pattern shift advertised for later next week may bring us a chance for some rain along with cooler temperatures. Stay tuned.

Local

Air Quality 22 hours ago

NFL Keeping Tabs on Air Quality Ahead of 49ers-Eagles SNF Game

wildfires Oct 2

Mountain Lion Cub Rescued From Wildfire, Taken to Oakland Zoo

Face coverings are required as is a brief health screening.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Air Qualitycooling centers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us