3 Stabbing, Shooting Victims Expected to Survive

All three victims who were shot or stabbed in an incident early Sunday morning are expected to survive, according to police.

In a 5:17 tweet, San Jose police reported that all three men had been stabilized and are expected to survive their injuries. The update comes a little more than an hour after police had initially described the injuries of two of the men as life threatening.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Units are at the scene of a combined shooting and stabbing in the 3000 Blk of Empoli Ln.



One male victim with a non-life-threatening stab wound. 2nd male victim with stab wound, currently life-threatening.



3rd male victim shot at least once, with a life-threatening injury. pic.twitter.com/I0XqVrMZr8 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 17, 2021

Police responded to a 2:31 a.m. report of the incident in the 3000 block of Empoli Lane in San Jose's Mountain Spring neighborhood south of downtown, according to a 4:10 a.m. tweet from San Jose police.

Police said suspect and motive are under investigation.