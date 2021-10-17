San Jose

3 Stabbing, Shooting Victims Expected to Survive

By Bay City News

All three victims who were shot or stabbed in an incident early Sunday morning are expected to survive, according to police.

In a 5:17 tweet, San Jose police reported that all three men had been stabilized and are expected to survive their injuries. The update comes a little more than an hour after police had initially described the injuries of two of the men as life threatening.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police responded to a 2:31 a.m. report of the incident in the 3000 block of Empoli Lane in San Jose's Mountain Spring neighborhood south of downtown, according to a 4:10 a.m. tweet from San Jose police.

Police said suspect and motive are under investigation.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us