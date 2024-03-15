Alum Rock school district board votes to terminate superintendent's contract

The Alum Rock Union School District confirmed to NBC Bay Area Friday that the board of trustees has voted to terminate the contract of Superintendent Dr. Hilaria Bauer.

The news comes a day after the board voted against her proposal to shut down the middle school at Aptitud Community Academy At Goss.

Reached by text, Bauer declined to comment.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.