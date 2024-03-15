San Jose

Alum Rock school district board votes to terminate superintendent's contract

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Alum Rock Union School District confirmed to NBC Bay Area Friday that the board of trustees has voted to terminate the contract of Superintendent Dr. Hilaria Bauer.

The news comes a day after the board voted against her proposal to shut down the middle school at Aptitud Community Academy At Goss.

Reached by text, Bauer declined to comment.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us