Shelter-in-place order lifted at San Jose's Piedmont Hills High School

By Kristofer Noceda

Piedmont Hills High School in San Jose was ordered to shelter in place Thursday while officers searched for a man who ran from police and possibly entered the campus.

The incident was reported at 10:55 a.m., when police say a man ran from officers for an unrelated call for service. Police said the man possibly entered the school after jumping multiple fences.

Officers cleared the campus at around 1 p.m. and lifted the shelter-in-place order.

No other information was immediately available.

