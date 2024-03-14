Shelter-in-place order lifted at San Jose's Piedmont Hills High School

Piedmont Hills High School in San Jose was ordered to shelter in place Thursday while officers searched for a man who ran from police and possibly entered the campus.

The incident was reported at 10:55 a.m., when police say a man ran from officers for an unrelated call for service. Police said the man possibly entered the school after jumping multiple fences.

Officers cleared the campus at around 1 p.m. and lifted the shelter-in-place order.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.