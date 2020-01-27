Apartment Fire Displaces 9, Burns 4 Units in Campbell

An apartment fire displaced nine residents Monday evening in Campbell, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Fire Department said.

Firefighters from San Jose and Santa Clara County were dispatched at about 6:50 p.m. to an apartment fire in the 1000 block of West Hamilton Avenue, spokesperson Luisa Rapport said.

Crews arrived to find a second-floor apartment engulfed in flames with fire spreading to three more units.

In about 25 minutes, crews had the fire under control, and everyone escaped injury. Four units sustained fire damage, Rapport said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but initial information indicates it likely originated in the kitchen as someone was cooking.

All nine people displaced are receiving aid from the American Red Cross.