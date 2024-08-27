Arrest made in death of woman found burned in San Jose homeless encampment

Police in San Jose have made an arrest in a case involving the burned remains of a woman found in a homeless encampment on Aug. 19, the department said Monday.

Officers responded last Monday at about 4:33 p.m. to an encampment near Roberts Avenue and Vintage Way after receiving a report from someone who said they found the burned remains of their missing family member there.

Police said they located the body, and a preliminary investigation suggested that the person had been murdered.

On Thursday, police located and arrested suspect Jesus Casas, 39, in the city of San Jose. He was booked into jail on suspicion of murder. Casas is being held without bail.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the event are still under investigation, according to police.

This was San Jose's 21st homicide this year.