Arrest Made in Feb. 24 Death of Woman at San Jose Home

A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday.

Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said.

Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24 in a home in the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive. Information about how Trujillo died was not released, but an autopsy by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office concluded she had suspicious injuries and the case was deemed a homicide.

Flores-Rogel was arrested Oct. 27 in Santa Clara and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police did not release information on whether the suspect and victim knew each other.