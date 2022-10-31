San Jose

Arrest Made in Feb. 24 Death of Woman at San Jose Home

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday.

Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said.

Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24 in a home in the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive. Information about how Trujillo died was not released, but an autopsy by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office concluded she had suspicious injuries and the case was deemed a homicide.

Flores-Rogel was arrested Oct. 27 in Santa Clara and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police did not release information on whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Josehomicide
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us