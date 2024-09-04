San Jose

2 men arrested in connection with shooting at unsanctioned car show in San Jose

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

San Jose Police Department vehicle.
San Jose police arrested two men allegedly connected to the shooting of two other men in July at an unsanctioned car show.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. on July 20, police responded to a report of a person shot near Monterey Road and Southside Drive.

Officers found two men suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

Police said a fight broke out between two groups and an adult male suspect, unrelated to the fight at that point, approached them, pulled a handgun and began shooting into the air.

The suspect then proceeded to shoot at one of the victims.

Both victims were treated at a hospital, including one for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives identified the primary suspect as 26-year-old Damian Flores of Union City and a secondary suspect as 27-year-old Nicholas Perez of Fremont. Detectives obtained arrests warrants for both suspects.

Police arrested Flores in San Jose on Aug. 28 on suspicion of attempted murder. Perez was arrested in Campbell on suspicion of being an accessory to attempted murder. Both men were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Gaarde at 4560@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4161.

