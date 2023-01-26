5 Arrested After Robbery, Shooting at Campbell Camera Store

Police have arrested five people in connection with Wednesday's robbery and shooting at a Campbell camera store that left an employee injured, police announced Thursday.

The robbery and shooting happened at about 11 a.m. at San Jose Camera and Video, which is located at the corner of Winchester Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue.

The five suspects, armed with firearms, stole thousands of dollars worth of camera equipment from the family-owned store, police said. As the suspects fled, an employee followed them outside and ended up being shot multiple times.

The employee was rushed to the hospital and has since been stabilized, police said.

Campbell police notified other agencies about the crime and shared suspect and vehicle descriptions.

Oakland police located the suspects and apprehended all five by 2:20 p.m. the same day, Campbell police said.

The suspects were identified as Orlando Oliva, 22; Paris Williams, 22; Darrin Bedford, 23; Kenneth Martin, 23; and Freddy McCardie, 21. They were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, police said.

Campbell police credited eyewitnesses and partner agencies for helping find and apprehend the suspects.

"The Campbell Police Department extends our gratitude to the community for providing crucial information and photographic evidence of the suspects and vehicle, which proved instrumental in the arrests," the department said in a statement. "This outcome could not have been possible without the involvement of the Oakland Police Department and the United States Marshals Service. We greatly appreciate their pivotal role in locating and apprehending the suspects."

San Jose Camera and Video, a community mainstay since it opened in 1929, said it will remain closed until Jan. 30 for the mental well-being of its staff.

"We understand that incidents of this nature can generate feelings of fear and anxiety," Campbell police Chief Gary Berg said in a statement. "I want to assure our community that those who come to Campbell and threaten the safety of our community will be held accountable for their actions. Our staff, the Oakland Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service worked tirelessly to identify and arrest these criminals and we will continue working in partnership with our community to deter crime in Campbell."