2 arrested for allegedly making assault rifles out of San Jose home

San Jose police arrested two men this week on suspicion of making and selling assault rifles out of a home, the police department said Friday.

David Rios, 29, and Dustin Mohl, 38, both of San Jose, were arrested Wednesday at a home in the area of River Ash Court and Stone Canyon Drive in South San Jose, police said. They were booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of conspiracy to manufacture assault weapons for sale and other firearms-related charges.

The arrests were made after detectives searched the home and found multiple assault rifles, a homemade gun, an unregistered gun, numerous ammunition rounds and magazines and tools and parts consistent with firearms manufacturing, police said.

San Jose PD David Rios (left) and Dustin Mohl.

During the arrests, officers determined one of the suspects was renting a storage unit in the 90 block of Montecito Vista Drive in San Jose, where more weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition, as well as more tools and parts were found, police said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Officer Kaufman of SJPD's Special Operations Metro Unit via email at 4726@sanjoseca.gov or phone at 408-277-4044.