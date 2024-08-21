Burned human remains found at SJ homeless encampment; homicide investigation underway

San Jose police have launched a homicide investigation after burned human remains were found at a homeless encampment, the department announced Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched Monday afternoon to the area of Roberts Avenue and Vintage Way to investigate a suspicious circumstance, police said. A caller reported that they found the burned remains of their missing family member at an encampment in the area.

Officers responded to the scene and located the burned remains, and preliminary evidence suggested the victim had been murdered, police said.

The case is being investigated as the city's 21st homicide of the year, according to police.

The identity of the victim wasn't immediately released. It's also unknown if they were associated with the encampment.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective VanBrande via email at 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov or via phone at 408-277-5283.