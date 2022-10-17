Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez Expected in Court for Preliminary Hearing

Authorities arrested Velasquez in Morgan Hill and has been held without bail.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former mixed martial arts champion Cain Velasquez is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Monday.

Back in August, he pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.

Investigators say he shot into a pickup truck that was carrying a man accused of sexually assaulting one of Velasquez's young relatives. That man was unharmed, but another man riding in the truck was struck by the gunfire.

This is a developing story.

