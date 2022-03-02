Campbell

Campbell Maintenance Worker Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

By Bay City News

gavel on a table
Getty Images

A City of Campbell maintenance worker appeared in federal court on Tuesday to face charges of possession of child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to the federal complaint filed on Feb. 18, Brian Robert Risso is alleged to have possessed 513 images and 29 videos of child pornography on his personal computer in his home.

Risso, 61, works as a maintenance technician at the Campbell Community Center.

Risso was arrested on Feb. 18 and was released on bond on Tuesday, the DOJ said. His next court date is March 15.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Campbell
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us