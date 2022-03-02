Campbell Maintenance Worker Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

A City of Campbell maintenance worker appeared in federal court on Tuesday to face charges of possession of child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to the federal complaint filed on Feb. 18, Brian Robert Risso is alleged to have possessed 513 images and 29 videos of child pornography on his personal computer in his home.

Risso, 61, works as a maintenance technician at the Campbell Community Center.

Risso was arrested on Feb. 18 and was released on bond on Tuesday, the DOJ said. His next court date is March 15.