Children's Discovery Museum engages families for Juneteenth celebration

Families painted drums and watched animated films entirely produced by Black filmmakers

By Marianne Favro

Hundreds of Bay Area families gathered at the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose to celebrate Juneteenth.

Events at the museum engaged children and their families by displaying animated films entirely produced by Black filmmakers and painted drums to celebrate the holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

For many it was important to highlight the success of the Black community.

“[We’ve] taken this into the community so we can understand the history and the story of Juneteenth, and we can learn how to move the needle forward,” said Chike Nwoffigh, the executive director of the African Film Festival.

