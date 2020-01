The California Highway Patrol is reporting that a fatal crash occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose.

The crash was first reported at 11:28 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 101 at the Interstate Highway 280 and the Interstate Highway 680 transition lanes, according to the CHP.

The CHP reported the vehicle involved in the crash caught fire and was at one point engulfed in flames.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert at 11:51 p.m. due to lane closures at the scene of the crash.