A Conversation With Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver

It was a beautiful day in the garden with friends in Saratoga Thursday with the former first lady of California, Maria Shriver, there to help send Bay Area students to college.

The journalist, best selling author and entrepreneur, was the headliner at a fundraiser hosted by Summit League, a nonprofit women's organization focused on education and health in Santa Clara Valley.

The historic Villa Montalvo was the setting for a wide ranging conversation with NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre on her advocacy on behalf of women’s health and how civility and tolerance in politics starts in our own homes.

"Politics is a reflection of all of us, right? And I think that change that we want has to begin with ourselves, how are we talking in our homes?" she said.

