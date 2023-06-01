Saratoga

A Conversation With Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a beautiful day in the garden with friends in Saratoga Thursday with the former first lady of California, Maria Shriver, there to help send Bay Area students to college. 

The journalist, best selling author and entrepreneur, was the headliner at a fundraiser hosted by  Summit League, a nonprofit women's organization focused on education and health in Santa Clara Valley.

The historic Villa Montalvo was the setting for a wide ranging conversation with NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre on her advocacy on behalf of women’s health and how civility and tolerance in politics starts in our own homes. 

"Politics is a reflection of all of us, right? And I think that change that we want has to begin with ourselves, how are we talking in our homes?" she said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

More in video player above.

This article tagged under:

Saratoga
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us