Changes coming to South Bay's count of unhoused residents

Santa Clara County and San Jose officials to reveal a new vendor, approach for the Point in Time count

By Kris Sanchez

South Bay officials on Wednesday are expected to reveal how they will change their approach to counting the number of unhoused residents in Santa Clara County.

Every two years, crews go out across the county to find out how many people are living on the streets, along creek beds, in vehicles and in shelters.

The county and city of San Jose will reveal a new vendor and changes in how they will do the count scheduled for next week. Simtech Solutions, which uses a diﬀerent methodology from the previous vendor, is expected to provide a more accurate and detailed representation of the unhoused population, according to the county.

The latest federal data indicates nearly 10,400 people are unhoused in Santa Clara County, the highest number of all nine Bay Area counties.

One advocate says that’s likely a low-ball count.

Menawhile, San Jose officials are preparing to open the city’s second safe parking site on Berryessa Road. The site will serve residents with bathroom facilities, counseling, community gardens and security.

The 85-spot parking lot could open by the end of January, just as parking enforcement begins issuing notices on RVs parked near schools, parks and residential neighborhoods.

But with people living in an estimated 2,000 RVs and other oversized vehicles on the streets, District 4 City Councilman David Cohen warns it still won’t be enough.

"There are going to be still a number of RVs out on the streets because we don’t have space for everybody, and we’re gonna have to continue to identify additional sites," Cohen said.

All counties do the same Point in Time count on the same day, so numbers are consistent.

The count is slated for Jan. 22-23.

