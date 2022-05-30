Deadline Extended to Apply for Small Business Grants for COVID-19 Rent and Utility Debts

The City of San Jose has extended the deadline to June 30 to apply for a city program that provides up to $15,000 in grants to support small businesses with outstanding rent and utility debts related to COVID-19.

San Jose business owners who were unable to pay business rent any time between March 24, 2020, and August 19, 2021, may be eligible for a grant from the City of San Jose between $5,000 and $15,000, according to officials with the San Jose Office of Economic Development.

The city set aside $2.75 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide up to 300 grants to small businesses, companies or enterprises.

Enterprise Foundation via Access Small Business Development Center will administer the grant program on behalf of the City of San Jose.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Small businesses must meet certain criteria to qualify. Among other things, the business must be located in San Jose, have fewer than 10 full-time employees and have earned less than $3 million in 2020 or 2021.

To learn more or apply for a grant, visit the Access Small Business Development Center website, https://www.accesssbdc.org/sjrr22/