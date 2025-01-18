CHP investigates deadly South Bay freeway shooting

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public for information after a man died following a South Bay freeway shooting Monday night.

Officers were initially dispatched at about 9:57 p.m. to a reported crash in the center divide of Interstate 280, north of De Anza Boulevard, according to the CHP.

Responding officers found the man in his car with what appeared to be injuries suffered in the crash, the CHP said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Doctors later contacted the CHP and told them that the man had also suffered a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the CHP said.

As of Friday, detectives were still trying to figure out a motive and identify a suspect or suspects, the CHP said.

Witnesses who called 911 said the man may have been involved in a road rage incident or possibly a race before crashing, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the CHP at 707-917-4491.