Food hall opens up in downtown San Jose, looks to put over a dozen restaurants under 1 roof

Downtown San Jose is embracing a new kind of eatery where you can order food to eat in, or take out, via the cloud.

So-called "Cloud Kitchens" will let you order on an app, or an in-house screen. Then meals will be brought to you via a robot or a DoorDasher.

It's the latest salvo in San Jose's effort to lure more people downtown.

"It re-energizes, and creates a more vibrant downtown,” said Councilmember Omar Torres.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Downtown Food Hall looks to put over a dozen restaurants all in one place.

"We have office workers and city employees and folks living downtown enjoying Halal Taqueria, one of the businesses in there, and I'm gonna enjoy it too," said Torres.

The new spot joins DoorDash Kitchen in offering takeout food with a dine-in option downtown. But what makes this model different is the ultimate goal -- which would be to put 12 to 15 or even 20 restaurants under just a few kitchens.

Lots of options -- smaller footprint.

Those who tried it, say they like it.

"We need it, we love it, we've been waiting for it, we like the diversity of all of the different restaurants,” said Stacey Schembri of San Jose

But those who already do business here say opening a new restaurant can be a rocky road.

"There's a lot of competition, there's a few other restaurants opening up, this is a little bit out of the way,” said business owner, Jim Salata.

Cloud Kitchens, and you'll hear a lot about them in the near future, are based on the idea of a delivery-only model.

The new downtown San Jose spots do have some in-house dining, so you'll have a choice, and consumers will ultimately decide whether it's an appetizing idea.