Downtown San Jose road could close for new pedestrian mall

San Jose officials want to recreate the success of downtown gathering spaces like San Pedro Square and Paseo de San Antonio by permanently closing off vehicle traffic in a third location.

The San Jose City Council voted on Nov. 5 to extend the closure of Post Street, which began during the pandemic when the Al Fresco dining and shopping pilot programs were put in place. City officials will make a final decision on Feb. 25.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said he supports another pedestrian mall because entrepreneurs and small business owners have created one of downtown's most dynamic destinations. It's a small but vibrant area that sits between Market and First streets, about half-a-block wide within the downtown core. The mall hosts eclectic businesses including the cocktail bar 55 South, boutique hair salon Pageboy and longtime storefront Acapulco Jewelers.

"This represents the first step toward closing permanently this section of Post Street to vehicle traffic, and is in line with our larger goals to foster great places for residents and businesses. It builds on the temporary closure pilot for the street and the positive reception to the permanent closure of San Pedro Street," Director of Economic Development and Cultural Affairs Nanci Klein told San Jose Spotlight.

San Jose Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Leah Toeniskoetter said closing off the street encourages people to take their time in the area without having to worry about traffic, parking or incoming cars.

"San Pedro Square Market really anchored San Pedro Square -- it's become a go-to destination like the SoFA District," Toeniskoetter told San Jose Spotlight. "So I do see the potential of Post Street moving to that, especially with the small shops they have, they're so exciting and fun to walk through."

The area is home to the Qmunity District. Advocates and allies launched the district in 2020 to create a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ businesses, allies and communities.

Qmunity representative and Project MORE Foundation President Nathan Svoboda said they launched the initiative for a queer-friendly business district in 2017 -- and a pedestrian mall would benefit LGBTQ+ businesses and spaces.

"It allows them the opportunity to express themselves in a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment. For a city of our size to have the ability for such a space is just remarkable," Svoboda said at the meeting. "As we continue to open up and invite others into our city, this will be another place folks as LGBTQ members of the community will come to visit."

Although the street was closed during the pandemic, business owners expressed disappointment two years later when the street was reopened to drivers, sparking an extension of the pilot program and further discussion over a permanent pedestrian mall.

"You can just start small and grow from there. I think it's such a wonderful opportunity for smaller businesses," Toeniskoetter said.

Ryan Brown, spokesperson for the San Jose-Evergreen Community College District, said the district office is near the proposed site and they support closing a portion of the road for businesses.

"(The district) supports the city's efforts to ensure downtown San Jose is a thriving, dynamic community for its residents, workers and visitors," Brown told San Jose Spotlight. "We have observed how the Post Street Traffic Closure Pilot Program has advanced the city's goals in this regard and support the proposal for a permanent pedestrian mall in that location."

Editor's Note: This story was originally published by San Jose Spotlight.