Driver Arrested in Suspicion of Fatal Crash in San Jose

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Friday night after a pedestrian was fatally hit in East San Jose, police said Saturday.

The victim was crossing the roadway in the 800 block of S. Jackson Avenue, outside the crosswalk, about 8:55 p.m. when a 2004 gold Saturn L300 hit him, San Jose police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver, whose name was not released, was not injured, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at Santa Clara County Jail.

The death marks San Jose's 37th fatal collision and 38th victim this year. The incident is the city's 15th fatal auto-pedestrian collision of 2020.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.