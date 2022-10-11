San Jose

Drone Racing League Opens Season at PayPal Park in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some of the world's top drone pilots will be in the South Bay on Tuesday night to kick off the Drone Racing League's new season.

PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, will host the event starting at 7:30 p.m.

The DRL pits top professional drone racing pilots in high-speed races through an immersive, neon-colored aerial course. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster online.

The DRL Race in the Cloud presented by Google Cloud will mark the 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season opener.

This article tagged under:

San JosePayPal Parkdrone racingDrone Racing League
